Short Interest in The Long-Term Care ETF (NASDAQ:OLD) Rises By 200.0%

The Long-Term Care ETF (NASDAQ:OLD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OLD opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The Long-Term Care ETF has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $32.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for The Long-Term Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Long-Term Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.