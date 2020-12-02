Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) & Winmill & Co. Incorporated (OTCMKTS:WNMLA) Financial Survey

Winmill & Co. Incorporated (OTCMKTS:WNMLA) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Winmill & Co. Incorporated alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Winmill & Co. Incorporated and Silvercrest Asset Management Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winmill & Co. Incorporated 0 0 0 0 N/A Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.13%. Given Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silvercrest Asset Management Group is more favorable than Winmill & Co. Incorporated.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Winmill & Co. Incorporated and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmill & Co. Incorporated N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Silvercrest Asset Management Group $102.15 million 1.92 $8.65 million $1.17 11.64

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has higher revenue and earnings than Winmill & Co. Incorporated.

Profitability

This table compares Winmill & Co. Incorporated and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmill & Co. Incorporated N/A N/A N/A Silvercrest Asset Management Group 10.27% 16.89% 8.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.9% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Winmill & Co. Incorporated shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Winmill & Co. Incorporated has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group beats Winmill & Co. Incorporated on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Winmill & Co. Incorporated Company Profile

Winmill & Co. Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management and distribution of mutual funds. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in New York, New York.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Winmill & Co. Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmill & Co. Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.