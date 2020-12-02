Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Hold

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WORK has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.15.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

WORK opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of -75.59 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $46,245.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $40,997.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 292,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,122.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,024,340 shares of company stock worth $36,512,098. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,721,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 398.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 48,865 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.