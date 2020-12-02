Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Hold

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2020

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WORK has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.15.

WORK opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of -75.59 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $46,245.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $40,997.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 292,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,122.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,024,340 shares of company stock worth $36,512,098. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,721,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 398.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 48,865 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK)

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit