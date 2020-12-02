Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%.

Slack Technologies stock opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. Slack Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of -75.59 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22.

In other Slack Technologies news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $1,342,420.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,244.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 316,485 shares in the company, valued at $8,703,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,024,340 shares of company stock worth $36,512,098. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WORK. ValuEngine lowered Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Slack Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.15.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

