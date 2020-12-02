Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WORK has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

WORK opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of -75.59 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $46,245.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $25,525,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,113,105.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,024,340 shares of company stock worth $36,512,098 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

