S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.56. S&P Global posted earnings of $2.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $11.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.39 to $11.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $12.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.64.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $334.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.55 and its 200 day moving average is $342.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

