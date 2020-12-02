SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Down 78.2% in November

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the October 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SGRP opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. SPAR Group has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 million, a PE ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SPAR Group from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; authorized for distribution are in stock and on the shelf or sales floor; adding new products that are approved for distribution; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

