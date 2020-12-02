SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Down 78.2% in November

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2020

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the October 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SGRP opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. SPAR Group has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 million, a PE ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SPAR Group from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; authorized for distribution are in stock and on the shelf or sales floor; adding new products that are approved for distribution; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

