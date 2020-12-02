Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Todd J. Stein Acquires 2,600 Shares of Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Todd J. Stein bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $25,454.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.86 million, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.23. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Spok from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.
About Spok
Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.
Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.