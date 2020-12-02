Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Todd J. Stein Acquires 2,600 Shares of Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Todd J. Stein bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $25,454.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.86 million, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.23. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Spok by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spok by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 54,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 637,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 510.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 182,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 152,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Spok from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

