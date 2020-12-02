SVB Leerink Increases scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Price Target to $12.00

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded scPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised scPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. scPharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPH opened at $9.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. scPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 20.67 and a current ratio of 20.67. The company has a market cap of $247.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.61.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,468,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,505,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

