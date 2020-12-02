SwiftCash Trading Up 32.3% Over Last Week (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One SwiftCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. During the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar. SwiftCash has a total market cap of $126,002.92 and $13.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001446 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SwiftCash

SwiftCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 165,597,985 coins and its circulating supply is 164,877,553 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

