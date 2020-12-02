Switch Market Cap Reaches $243,679.79 (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Switch has a total market cap of $243,679.79 and approximately $143,072.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switch token can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Switch has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00064217 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000844 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00020957 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 1,773.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Switch Profile

Switch (CRYPTO:ESH) is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag . The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag

Switch Token Trading

Switch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switch using one of the exchanges listed above.

