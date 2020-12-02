Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

NYSE:SYF opened at $31.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

