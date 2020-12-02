Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TPR has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.09.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $28.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,348,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,346 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 72.4% during the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,353 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after acquiring an additional 630,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

