Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN stock opened at $163.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.20. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $164.63. The stock has a market cap of $150.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

