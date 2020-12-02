The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $57.09.

BNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.04 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.32.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

