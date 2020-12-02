The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 28.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 27.4% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of -82.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 13,849,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

