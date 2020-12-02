The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was downgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PNC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.63.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $140.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,722.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,608,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 974,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,133,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,862,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

