The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) versus Stein Mart (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) Head-To-Head Survey

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) and Stein Mart (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

The TJX Companies has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stein Mart has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The TJX Companies and Stein Mart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The TJX Companies 0 1 21 1 3.00 Stein Mart 0 0 0 0 N/A

The TJX Companies currently has a consensus price target of $68.19, indicating a potential upside of 5.09%. Given The TJX Companies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe The TJX Companies is more favorable than Stein Mart.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The TJX Companies and Stein Mart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The TJX Companies $41.72 billion 1.86 $3.27 billion $2.67 24.30 Stein Mart $1.24 billion 0.00 -$10.46 million N/A N/A

The TJX Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Stein Mart.

Profitability

This table compares The TJX Companies and Stein Mart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The TJX Companies 2.11% 13.62% 2.83% Stein Mart -7.65% -378.31% -8.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of The TJX Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Stein Mart shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of The TJX Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Stein Mart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The TJX Companies beats Stein Mart on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 1,273 T.J. Maxx, 1,130 Marshalls, 809 HomeGoods, 46 Sierra, and 32 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, and sierra.com in the United States; 279 Winners, 137 HomeSense, and 97 Marshalls stores in Canada; 594 T.K. Maxx and 78 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com in Europe; and 54 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. The company is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About Stein Mart

Stein Mart, Inc., a specialty omnichannel off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home dÃ©cor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the United States. The company's stores also provides endless aisle, a mobile technology to locate products; a SMart Rewards loyalty program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards. As of June 3, 2020, it operated 281 stores in 30 states. The company also sells its products through an online retail selling site. Stein Mart, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. On August 12, 2020, Stein Mart, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida.

