Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.28 EPS

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.55.

TCOM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

