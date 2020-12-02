TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Update

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the October 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TC opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. TuanChe has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $71.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.04.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. TuanChe had a negative return on equity of 51.28% and a negative net margin of 55.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded TuanChe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

