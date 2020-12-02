Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lessened its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 53,679 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Twitter were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Twitter during the second quarter worth about $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 28.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,263 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Twitter by 20.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Twitter in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $3,795,543.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,168 shares of company stock worth $14,449,838. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

