VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,662 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 72.9% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of SMB opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $18.15.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.