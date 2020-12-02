Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VWOB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.271 per share on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.05. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.02 and a 1 year high of $83.37.

