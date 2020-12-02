Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VWOB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2020

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.271 per share on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.05. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.02 and a 1 year high of $83.37.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Dividend History for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit