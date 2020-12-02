Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,620.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 176.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $83.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

