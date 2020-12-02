Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.179 per share on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

VCIT stock opened at $96.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.56. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

