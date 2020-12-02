Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2020

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.179 per share on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

VCIT stock opened at $96.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.56. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also: Special Dividends

Dividend History for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit