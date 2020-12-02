Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCSH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on December 4th

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

VCSH stock opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $83.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day moving average is $82.70.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.