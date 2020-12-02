Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (VGSH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 4th

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.11. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $62.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

