Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (BND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on December 4th

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2020

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $88.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Dividend History for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit