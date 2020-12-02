Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (BND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on December 4th

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $88.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

