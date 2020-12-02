Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (BNDX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Dec 2nd, 2020

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.96.

Dividend History for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

