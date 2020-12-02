Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ BNDW opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.64. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $82.58.

