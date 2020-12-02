Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.67-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $378-380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $367.64 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.83-2.84 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $284.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.10. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $253.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $280.38.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.69, for a total transaction of $398,827.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,492.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,327,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,782.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,910 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,634. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

