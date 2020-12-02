Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,426,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,074,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,865,000 after acquiring an additional 212,472 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $7,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 517.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 189,973 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $6,589,000.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of VIR stock opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $241,338.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $114,111.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,911.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,484 shares of company stock worth $2,776,532 in the last ninety days.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.