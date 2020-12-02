Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $2,306,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $179,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $9,071,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $9,259,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of BEPC opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.59. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $79.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.2893 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

