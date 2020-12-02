Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCI. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 46,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCI opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. Barings Corporate Investors has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $17.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th.

In related news, insider Edward P. Grace III purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

