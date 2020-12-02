Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSU stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.0711 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

