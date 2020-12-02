Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGTX. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 98,496 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 668,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 322,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $526.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.53. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGTX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,781 shares in the company, valued at $20,794,747.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 8,794 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $132,085.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 455,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,839,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,912 shares of company stock valued at $857,405. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

