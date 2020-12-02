Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,015,000 after buying an additional 110,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,071 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,750,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,244,000 after purchasing an additional 179,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,944,000 after purchasing an additional 91,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $86.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.41. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $2,286,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 6,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,508,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,008,344. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,038,581 and sold 93,097 shares worth $7,218,883. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.