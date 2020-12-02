Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Natixis purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $9,396,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8,453.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 68,391 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 418.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,381,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.17.

MDGL opened at $117.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.58. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.82 and a 52 week high of $137.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). Analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

