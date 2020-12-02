Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $294,000 Stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,470,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,615,000 after buying an additional 330,894 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $22,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after purchasing an additional 353,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 645,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 277.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 804,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $929.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.39.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,155.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $2,031,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,654.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 29,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $694,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,288 shares in the company, valued at $562,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

