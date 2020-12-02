Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $304,000 Holdings in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Athenex were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Athenex by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,045,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,908,000 after buying an additional 31,396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125,934 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,382,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,474,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 30,684 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Athenex alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other Athenex news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,150,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,866,220.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,037,941 shares of company stock worth $22,478,746. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

ATNX stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87. Athenex, Inc. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $18.35.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.