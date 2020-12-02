Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $315,000 Stock Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 11.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $189,000.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 123,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.97 per share, with a total value of $5,942,667.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total transaction of $964,590.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,910,770.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 557,840 shares of company stock worth $26,933,444 and sold 43,050 shares worth $3,802,272.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

Shares of NYSE:KOD opened at $130.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.56. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $141.98.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.