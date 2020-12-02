Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Prothena worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,246,000 after buying an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Prothena by 22.1% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 642,236 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Prothena by 23.3% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 370,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Prothena by 5.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Prothena by 14.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 206,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 26,555 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $439.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.85.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRTA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

