Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.6% in the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASND. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $168.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.33. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.26.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

