Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $353,000 Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2020

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,046 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agenus were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agenus by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,481,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,925,000 after buying an additional 1,041,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 32.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,725,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 104,509 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 25.4% during the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,722,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 14.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agenus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $722.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

