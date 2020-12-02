Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $18,306,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 93.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,814,000 after purchasing an additional 776,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,486,000 after purchasing an additional 768,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,805,000 after purchasing an additional 739,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after purchasing an additional 594,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Summer Street initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $40.29.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $1,349,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,352 shares in the company, valued at $18,604,316.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $118,139.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,889 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

