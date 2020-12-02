Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 736.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Main Street Capital’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAIN. Truist Financial increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.

