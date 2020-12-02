Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRNX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,926,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,535 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,659,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,428 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $15,536,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,753,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,242,000 after purchasing an additional 714,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $6,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

CRNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.24. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

