Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Solar Capital worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 13.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Solar Capital by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Solar Capital in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Solar Capital in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. Solar Capital Ltd. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Monday, November 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Compass Point cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

