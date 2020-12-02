Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 2,380 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $528,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 19.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 34.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

HARP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $355.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.