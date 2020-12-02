Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 570 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 55.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 206,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after buying an additional 73,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 38.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,093,000 after buying an additional 539,754 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 118.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $71.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average of $76.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 2.81. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXSM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.